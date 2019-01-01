There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Behind the Brand
Behind the Brand
Singer Jimmy Buffett can teach us all how to build a brand and engage our customers.
Pokemon developed Go to engage the brand's fans in a way that approached addiction.
Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
Employees need to have a stake in creating the brand itself, and must be rewarded for embodying the brand through their daily actions.
The Uber CEO's public angst about berating a driver and confronting sexual harassment allegations reveals the need to grow in personal skills as well as business skills.
More From This Topic
Marketing to Millennials
Burgers or tofu? Fair trade clothing or fast fashion? Millennials are making conscious statements with their purchases.
Twitter
It's the people behind the logo who make the brand truly memorable.
Personal Branding
Quit sabotaging your personal brand with these embarrassing blunders.
Branding
Customers stick with companies they like and remember for the long haul. Ask yourself, "What does my brand represent?"
Branding
You will never sell yourself more persuasively than your enthused customers can.
Holiday Marketing
See the fascinating history of holiday marketing campaigns and get inspired to craft your own memorable retail messaging this year.
Personal Branding
Adroit use of social media is essential for highlighting your industry knowledge.
Behind the Brand
How political campaigns find and energize volunteers is a model for finding brand evangelists from among your best customers.
Customer Engagement
Your logo isn't your brand, and attention-grabbing tactics actually will turn consumers away.
Branding
Marketing is a spectator sport, which makes it easy to learn from the political arena.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?