Behind The Numbers

Here's Why Women Take Less Vacation Time Than Men -- and What to Do About It

Women are less likely than men to take all of their vacation time. Here's how to step away without feeling like you've abandoned your duties.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
How Older Women Can Report Age Discrimination at Work or in the Hiring Process

Women workers file more age discrimination complaints than men.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
How to Fight the Gender Pay Gap as a Self-Employed Woman -- and Maximize Your Income

Biases exist regardless of whether you work as a full-time employee or a contractor. Here's how to take control of your earnings.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
Women Can Use These Simple Strategies to Save Enough for Retirement

If you know you could or should be saving more but don't know where or how to start, consider this your crash course.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
4 Proven Ways Women in Male-Dominated Fields Can Establish Themselves and Feel Fulfilled at Work

The gender gap in technical professions is wide, but when companies aren't working to close it, women can take steps to try to change the culture.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Why You Should Read Job Listings Extra Carefully Before Deciding Whether You're a Fit to Apply

Your subconscious could tap into key indicators of company culture, but it could also hold you back from your dream career.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
If Your Boss Isn't Telling You How to Improve, Here's How You Can Find Out for Yourself

Ask around and ask often for specifics about what you need to do to succeed.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
If Another Woman Is Being Rude or Uncivil to You at Work, Here's What You Can Do

Neither of you is the enemy. Evaluate where you're both coming from.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Head Into Your Next Male-Dominated Meeting Ready to Contribute by Following These Tips

The fact that there's no one else who looks like you at the table makes it all the more important that you participate and show your stuff.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
To Rise up the Ranks at Work, Women Can Take These 4 Steps

From an early age, many women learn to be passive and timid. Here are four ways to show the world you're a leader.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
How Women Can Build Stronger Relationships at Work -- and Actually Boost Their Careers

Think strategically and actively about building your in-office network. The more you give, the more you'll get.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read