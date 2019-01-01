My Queue

Beirut

Rethinking The Status Quo: Monty Mobile Founder Mountasser Hachem
Innovators

Founded in 1998, Monty Mobile works closely with more than 700 mobile operators around the world to facilitate the international flow of data, voice, and SMS across global markets.
Tamara Pupic | 8 min read
MITEF Pan Arab's 12th Arab Startup Competition Gears Up For The Finals in Beirut

The Arab Startup Competition has become a platform for innovation from the Arab region.
Tamara Pupic | 2 min read