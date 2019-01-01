There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Ben Kaufman
Money Mistakes
The co-founder and CEO says he needs to find funds fast. His team is 'working to figure things out.'
Its home automation spinoff, Wink, may also see additional investment in a separate round, CEO Ben Kaufman says.
Initially, Ben Kaufman's platform for inventors seemed like a success.
The two companies announced a new partnership that'll give citizen inventors access to a portion of GE's patent coffers, as well as a co-branded effort that could effectively appify your home.
From Quirky's Ben Kaufman to Aaron Levie of Box, here's what inspires some of the hottest startups around.
More From This Topic
Finance
Quirky founder Ben Kaufman explains why the biggest money mistake is accepting funds from the wrong people. Always make sure potential investors are aligned with your business interests first.
Starting a Business
Founder of the crowd-sourced product development company shares the items from everyday inventors that have become so popular -- and biggest winners to date.
Starting a Business
Quirky founder Ben Kaufman describes what the iPod and Snuggie blankets have in common. Here's a hint: They both solve consumers' everyday problems. Doing so, says Kaufman, is the key to making a killer product.
Starting a Business
A new reality TV series starring Ben Kaufman and his product development firm Quirky is debuting tonight.
Growth Strategies
At the age of 24, Ben Kaufman already has a successful startup track record. With Quirky, he's tapped into the power of open innovation and created a place where anyone can become an inventor.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?