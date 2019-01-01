My Queue

Ben Kaufman

Ben Kaufman's Quirky Is Officially Out of Money
Money Mistakes

Ben Kaufman's Quirky Is Officially Out of Money

The co-founder and CEO says he needs to find funds fast. His team is 'working to figure things out.'
Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment

Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment

Its home automation spinoff, Wink, may also see additional investment in a separate round, CEO Ben Kaufman says.
Dan Primack and Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
How a 'Quirky' 28-Year-Old Plowed Through $150 Million and Almost Destroyed His Startup

How a 'Quirky' 28-Year-Old Plowed Through $150 Million and Almost Destroyed His Startup

Initially, Ben Kaufman's platform for inventors seemed like a success.
Jillian D'Onfro | 15+ min read
Quirky and GE Team Up to Make Inventing Easier

Quirky and GE Team Up to Make Inventing Easier

The two companies announced a new partnership that'll give citizen inventors access to a portion of GE's patent coffers, as well as a co-branded effort that could effectively appify your home.
Diana Ransom | 3 min read
Where the Founders of Young Startups Find Inspiration

Where the Founders of Young Startups Find Inspiration

From Quirky's Ben Kaufman to Aaron Levie of Box, here's what inspires some of the hottest startups around.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read

Don't Be Seduced by the Wrong Investors
Finance

Don't Be Seduced by the Wrong Investors

Quirky founder Ben Kaufman explains why the biggest money mistake is accepting funds from the wrong people. Always make sure potential investors are aligned with your business interests first.
Ben Kaufman on Quirky's Most Successful Inventions
Starting a Business

Ben Kaufman on Quirky's Most Successful Inventions

Founder of the crowd-sourced product development company shares the items from everyday inventors that have become so popular -- and biggest winners to date.
How to Create the Best Products in the World
Starting a Business

How to Create the Best Products in the World

Quirky founder Ben Kaufman describes what the iPod and Snuggie blankets have in common. Here's a hint: They both solve consumers' everyday problems. Doing so, says Kaufman, is the key to making a killer product.
'Quirky' Turns Inventors into Reality TV Stars
Starting a Business

'Quirky' Turns Inventors into Reality TV Stars

A new reality TV series starring Ben Kaufman and his product development firm Quirky is debuting tonight.
Diana Ransom
Quirky: The Solution to the Innovator's Dilemma
Growth Strategies

Quirky: The Solution to the Innovator's Dilemma

At the age of 24, Ben Kaufman already has a successful startup track record. With Quirky, he's tapped into the power of open innovation and created a place where anyone can become an inventor.
Jennifer Wang | 13 min read