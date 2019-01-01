My Queue

Benefits

Paid Parental Leave: Doing Well by Doing Good

What employers need to know about a benefit that helps pay for itself.
Lisen Stromberg | 7 min read
Is Your Parental Leave Policy Driving Away Top Talent?

Small businesses that don't accommodate families will lose talent to larger companies that do.
Lena Requist | 6 min read
7 CEOs and Business Owners Discuss the 4-Day Workweek

Now might be the perfect time for companies to experiment.
Glassdoor | 13 min read
Here's How to Offer Competitive Benefits Without Sacrificing Salary

Small organizations get creative to attract employees, then keep them healthier and happier.
Dave Chase | 7 min read
5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development

Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
John Boitnott | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Most of These 9 Ways to Keep Your Best Employees Don't Cost Anything
Ready For Anything

The best employees truly desire self-improvement.
Miles Jennings | 7 min read
Millennials Are Old News: What Does Generation Z Want From Work?
Generation Z

Pay attention to how young employees respond to the professional world to make sure they have the resources they need to succeed.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Netflix-Like Recommendations May Be in Store for Workplace Benefits
Ready For Anything

Employers are competing to attract and retain talent, and some are concluding that one-size-fits-all benefits offerings won't cut it.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
7 Companies That Offer Fertility Benefits

Combined with extensive paid parental leave and amenities like nursing rooms in the office, potential parents are being drawn to companies saying you can have it all.
Glassdoor | 4 min read
Does Your Benefits Advisor Work for You or for the Insurance Industry? 3 Questions to Ask.
Ready For Anything

Does your advisor drive your company's value or drain it?
Dave Chase | 7 min read
Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality
Ready For Anything

Gender-neutral parental leave policies can be great for women -- but only if fathers take full advantage of the time off.
Javier Frank | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Thinks Uber Drivers Should Be His Employees
Ready For Anything

ShiftPixy founder Scott Absher is certain a reckoning is coming for gig-economy platforms that hire contractors to pinch pennies.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Why This Company Pays for Its Employees to Travel the World
Perks

Where would you go if your company chipped in for your travels?
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
More Than 400 Washington Post Staffers Wrote an Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Calling Out His 'Shocking' Pay Practices
Jeff Bezos

They also released a video, which they uploaded to YouTube addressing the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner directly.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read
Skipping Your Lunch Breaks? Even Your Boss Wants You to Go out for a Bite, a New Study Says.
Lunch

You're actually missing out on major benefits if you don't take some time away from your desk each day.
Don Lewis | 6 min read