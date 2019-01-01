My Queue

Berkshire Hathaway

Games

Apple's First iPhone Game in Over a Decade Stars Warren Buffett

Think of it as 'Paperboy' for billionaires.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Warren Buffett Boosts Amazon and the Rest of the Tech Sector

The Oracle of Omaha revealed he was investing in the online retail giant.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Warren Buffett Recently Invested in Amazon. It Made Him Nearly $250 Million Before.

Buffett called himself 'an idiot for not buying' Amazon shares before.
Theron Mohamed | 2 min read
Warren Buffett Says He Eats McDonald's 3 Times a Week and Pounds Cokes Because He's Not 'Bothered' by Death

The 88-year-old Berkshire Hathaway CEO still comes to work every day and eats chicken nuggets three times a week.
Allana Akhtar | 2 min read
Apple Stock Soars to New Heights Thanks to Warren Buffett's $44 Billion Vote of Confidence

But not even the Oracle of Omaha makes the right call all the time.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

Warren Buffett

7 Smart Things Business People Can Learn From Warren Buffett's Recent Q&A

The 'Oracle of Omaha' shared his insights during Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Ready For Anything

Warren Buffett: 5 Things You Can Learn From the Man Who Invested $1 Billion in Apple

This one-of-a-kind billionaire businessman can serve as a source of inspiration and wisdom for anyone looking to get ahead.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett's Firm Takes Bigger Bite of Apple, Pares Wal-Mart

Berkshire Hathaway said it has increased its stake in Apple by 55 percent, boosting its bet on the iPhone and iPod maker.
Reuters | 3 min read
Ready For Anything

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Celebrate 25 Years of Billionaire Bromance

Two of the world's richest businessmen are ringing in their silver anniversary today. Their friendship wasn't always 'Oreos for breakfast' and heart-to-heart calls. The mogul mates got off to an 'awkward start.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Dishes on Clinton vs. Trump, Coca-Cola and His Possible Successor

The investor presided over his 51st Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., where he and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger fielded five hours of questions.
Reuters | 5 min read
Warren Buffett

What Warren Buffett Told a 7th-Grader Who Asked for His Advice

It had nothing to do with good grades or eating all of your vegetables.
Kathleen Elkins | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

Why Warren Buffett Is the Mahatma Gandhi of Capitalism

Ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, it's important to recognize Buffett's role as a beacon for the world.
Vin Gupta | 6 min read
Project Grow

10 Brilliant Quotes From Warren Buffett, America's Second-Richest Person

Bits of wisdom from a powerhouse in business.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Cars

Has Warren Buffett Gone Car Crazy?

The car industry now has a titan in its midst. The question is: Why?
Ben Geier | 6 min read
Real Estate

Meet the Real Estate Franchise Backed by Warren Buffett

One of the first enterprises Buffett is allowing to use the Berkshire Hathaway brand name is a real-estate brokerage.
Jason Daley | 4 min read