Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Has Named a Bill After Jeff Bezos
Amazon

Bernie Sanders Has Named a Bill After Jeff Bezos

It's called the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies (BEZOS) Act.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Amazon Calls Bernie Sanders's Working Conditions Claims 'Misleading'

Amazon Calls Bernie Sanders's Working Conditions Claims 'Misleading'

It's encouraging employees to send their stories to the senator.
Mallory Locklear | 4 min read
Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams

Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams

Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
Micha Kaufman | 4 min read
You'd Be Rich If You Could Leverage Facebook Like Bernie Sanders

You'd Be Rich If You Could Leverage Facebook Like Bernie Sanders

He has earned seven million likes and millions of video views, all without a single kitten or puppy onscreen.
Brian T. Edmondson | 5 min read
Breaking Down the Tactics and Tools the Presidential Candidates Are Using

Breaking Down the Tactics and Tools the Presidential Candidates Are Using

Sure, President Obama used social media to help him win the 2008 election. But 2016 is a very, very different animal. Millennials, anyone?
Sujan Patel | 12 min read

More From This Topic

This Election We'll Learn If Content Marketing Translates Into Votes
Social Media Marketing

This Election We'll Learn If Content Marketing Translates Into Votes

Donald Trump is the clear winner in social media metrics, but whether that gets him to the White House, or even the Republican nomination, remains to be seen.
Matt Munson | 13 min read
The Lesson Managers Can Learn From Bernie Sanders' Success
Employee Engagement

The Lesson Managers Can Learn From Bernie Sanders' Success

Get on board with the aspirations of millennials or risk a major upset.
David Niu | 5 min read
Crowdfunding Isn't Just for Cool Tech Gadgets. Just Ask Bernie Sanders. (Infographic)
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Isn't Just for Cool Tech Gadgets. Just Ask Bernie Sanders. (Infographic)

Love him or hate him, the senator from Vermont has almost entirely powered his bid for president much the same way the Pebble smartwatch was funded on Kickstarter.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Equity Crowdfunding's Unlikely Proof of Concept: Bernie Sanders
Equity Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding's Unlikely Proof of Concept: Bernie Sanders

Two things Bernie Sanders and every startup have in common are neither can count on banks or Wall Street for funds, and now neither has to.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read