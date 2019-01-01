There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Bernie Sanders
Amazon
It's called the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies (BEZOS) Act.
It's encouraging employees to send their stories to the senator.
Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
He has earned seven million likes and millions of video views, all without a single kitten or puppy onscreen.
Sure, President Obama used social media to help him win the 2008 election. But 2016 is a very, very different animal. Millennials, anyone?
More From This Topic
Social Media Marketing
Donald Trump is the clear winner in social media metrics, but whether that gets him to the White House, or even the Republican nomination, remains to be seen.
Crowdfunding
Love him or hate him, the senator from Vermont has almost entirely powered his bid for president much the same way the Pebble smartwatch was funded on Kickstarter.
Equity Crowdfunding
Two things Bernie Sanders and every startup have in common are neither can count on banks or Wall Street for funds, and now neither has to.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?