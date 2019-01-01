My Queue

Bespoke clothing

These Entrepreneurs are Riding the Wave of Luxury Apparel Market Growth in India
Entrepreneurs

Brands like Bellissimo, Brunito and Camessi have already made a bold fashion statement in the bespoke shirts and trousers segment by wooing the country's rich and famous
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?

Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Puneet Gupta & Amber Gupta | 4 min read