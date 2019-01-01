My Queue

Beverage Businesses

This Entrepreneur Bet His Existing Business to Launch a Coffee-Shot Brand
The Digest

Neel Premkumar believed so strongly in his two-ounce energy shot idea that he was willing to spend all his money on it.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
This Global Tea Company Is Infused With Sustainability Practices, Allowing It to Win Huge Tech Companies as Customers

Numi Organic Tea, founded in 1999 by the Rahim siblings, has been embraced by the giants of Silicon Valley.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
This Nearly $8 Million Tea Brand Was Built on Its Founders Knocking on 500 Doors

Tiesta Tea aims to simplify options for customers by explaining the function and flavor of each of its loose leaf tea packages.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
This Former Software Entrepreneur Now Runs an Alkaline Water Company That's Expected to Bring in up to $9 Million This Year

Jose Fernandez entered a whole new industry with TEN Water after he thought he could improve on existing alkaline water brands.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
This Protein Drink Entrepreneur Was Able to Raise $8 Million -- After Moving Across the Country

Iconic Protein's Billy Bosch hit a wall a few years after launching the brand, so he packed up and headed west.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How a Four Loko Co-Founder Became the Leader of a Plant-Based Protein Beverage Brand
The Digest

Chris Hunter helped come up with the controversial caffeinated alcoholic drink. Now he's the CEO of Koia.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)
Coffee

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. Here are the states with the most and least expensive lattes, the best and worst tippers and more.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
From Planning an Event in Cannes to Delivering Drinks to Glossier, Watch a Day in the Life of the Woman Reinventing Wine

Jordan Salcito is the founder of Ramona, a wine beverage company turning the industry on its head.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
After 10 Years of Unprofitability, 2 Breakthroughs Led This Entrepreneur to a $100 Million Brand
The Digest

Jim Scott's beverage company features famous characters as bottle toppers, and it recently underwent a huge rebranding.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
How An Odd Macadamia Nut Milk Company Caught Walmart's Attention Without Doing Any Marketing
The Digest

Milkadamia started as an experiment in coffee shops. It's now carried by 5,000 stores in the U.S.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
The Company That Created a New Way to Drink Tea Is Truly a Product of Love
The Digest

Pique Tea, the maker of cold brew instant tea, has only been in business for a year and a half but is already sold in 1,500 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
This Beverage Entrepreneur Got His Start by Simply Asking a Big Company to Let Him Sell Their Products
The Digest

Roly Nesi began his career at the billion-dollar AriZona Beverages before he set out on his own and founded Roar Beverages.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
Her Brand Is Practically Millennial Bait, But This Entrepreneur Still Has to Overcome Steep Challenges
Growth Strategies

Linda Appel Lipsius is the co-founder of Teatulia, a brand that may as well be millennial bait, but challenges abound.
Stephen J. Bronner | 9 min read
Starbucks Now Has Spring Cups, and They Look Kind of Familiar
Starbucks

Although the coffee chain's seasonal cups have courted controversy in the past, we think it will be pretty safe with these new designs.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Booming Tea Seller Has 3 Business-Building Lessons to Share
Ready For Anything

Follow these three steps to build a consumer business in crowded categories around the country.
Andrew Yang | 4 min read