Beyoncé

3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé
Branding

3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé

Take notes.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How Your Brand Can Slay Like Bey

How Your Brand Can Slay Like Bey

Like Beyoncé, a great brand stands for something.
Jodi Senese | 5 min read
Forget Lemonade, Beyoncé Is Investing in Watermelon

Forget Lemonade, Beyoncé Is Investing in Watermelon

She has a stake in WTRMLN WTR.
John Kell | 4 min read
GE Makes Its Own Hot Sauce to Attract Millennial Engineers

GE Makes Its Own Hot Sauce to Attract Millennial Engineers

General Electric has teamed up with Thrillist to combine science and food trends in its latest scheme to attract up-and-coming talent.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Beyoncé's 'Athleisure' Line to Launch in April

Beyoncé's 'Athleisure' Line to Launch in April

April is a fierce month for Queen Bey with her athletic clothing line, Ivy Park, debuting -- and rumors of her latest album running rampant. Check out the timeline for her other business ventures.
Carolyn Sun | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Even Beyonce is Getting Into Athleisure -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Even Beyonce is Getting Into Athleisure -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: An 11-year-old girl scores a business deal with Whole Foods.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service
Celebrities

Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service

Queen Bey to your diet: To the left, to the left.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever
Marketing

Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever

The stealth release of the singer's fifth album came as a shock, but could signal a change in the future of music promotion.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read