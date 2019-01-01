My Queue

BFSI

#5 Startups Acing Blockchain's Deployment in India
Blockchain

Indian startups are catching up with their global peers are building solutions for some of the country's largest companies
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Not Tech but collaborations to Be the Next Big Thing for Fintech Industry

Collaboration is helping traditional services to transform into new avatars of delivery
Ajay Ramasubramaniam | 3 min read
From Technology to Digitalisation, How will Indian BFSI Sector Perform in 2018?

'Consolidation of fintechs will be a high probable event in 2018'
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Software is Indispensable For the BFSI Segment

CRM offers a huge potential to integrate and channelize the current chaotic functioning of BFSI sector
Limesh Parekh | 4 min read
#4 Perks Auditors Can Enjoy By Embracing Blockchain Technology

With this technology, it is possible to generate an exception report that reviews all transactions rather than just a selected sample of them
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read

Payments Council of India' s Chairman Outlines 4 trends for BFSI sector
Financial Services

With AI and VR coming up, BFSI companies have the burden to deliver their services or products to the customer at cheaper rates
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read