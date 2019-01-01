BHIVE

How Co-Working is Bringing Fortunes for Startups, Enterprises
Co-working

How Co-Working is Bringing Fortunes for Startups, Enterprises

As the new disruptors of traditional offices, co-working spaces are now much in demand, thanks to an increase in start-ups that do not wish to invest huge amounts in office premises and a rising generation of people who work while on the move.
Amit Singh & Shwetha Satyanarayan | 9 min read