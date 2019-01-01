My Queue

Overcoming 'Expert Bias' in Order to Innovate
Overcoming 'Expert Bias' in Order to Innovate

Being an 'expert' is an enormous asset in starting and growing a business. Staying an expert is something else again.
Hamlet Batista | 4 min read
4 Assumptions That Are Hurting Your Business

4 Assumptions That Are Hurting Your Business

You don't know what you don't know -- and your bias could be a big obstacle to success.
Zech Newman | 4 min read
Don't Let Confirmation Bias Derail Your Startup Plans

Don't Let Confirmation Bias Derail Your Startup Plans

The problem with confirmation bias rests on the fact that you might be wrong.
Due | 4 min read
The 4 Cognitive Biases Entrepreneurs Should Avoid

The 4 Cognitive Biases Entrepreneurs Should Avoid

Here's how to stop potentially problematic ways of thinking from becoming career blind spots.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results

Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results

Google saves user data to better determine search context, and factors including recent search history can tweak results.
Hayden Field | 6 min read

With This Company's New Tool, You Can Run a Free Background Check on Yourself
With This Company's New Tool, You Can Run a Free Background Check on Yourself

Checkr sells AI-powered background check software to companies. Now, it's giving job candidates a glimpse into what potential employers might see.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
These Entrepreneurs Are Taking on Bias in Artificial Intelligence
These Entrepreneurs Are Taking on Bias in Artificial Intelligence

Meet the founders, data scientists and researchers trying to make sure the algorithms that increasingly run our lives are free from bias.
Liz Webber | 15+ min read
6 Common Hiring Practices With Unintentional Bias
6 Common Hiring Practices With Unintentional Bias

These slip-ups are in fact common primarily because the underlying bias is accidental.
Kristen Hamilton | 6 min read
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes

Don't end up like Starbucks with its nationwide closing for anti-bias training. Devote the up-front time needed to make sure employees get it right.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 5 min read
5 Ways to Overcome Unconscious Biases That Negatively Impact Selection for High-Performance Jobs at Your Organization
5 Ways to Overcome Unconscious Biases That Negatively Impact Selection for High-Performance Jobs at Your Organization

The big question is, are you, as leader, choosing assessment methods that prohibit any biases you might have from coming into play?
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs
The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson worked with the city of Philadelphia on a grant for public high school students interested in entrepreneurship.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back
5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back

How to give yourself every advantage when something like your weight can impact your earnings by nearly $400,000.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
Every Hire Has Been a Good One Since This CEO Started Hiring for Values
Every Hire Has Been a Good One Since This CEO Started Hiring for Values

Hire people who thrive in collaborative environments and culture will take care of itself.
Amit Sharma | 5 min read
Why Are Some Bots Racist? Look at the Humans Who Taught Them.
Why Are Some Bots Racist? Look at the Humans Who Taught Them.

Here are a few things we can do about human biases in machine learning.
Jordi Torras | 5 min read
What Business Leaders Are Getting Wrong About Bias Training
What Business Leaders Are Getting Wrong About Bias Training

There's little evidence that bias awareness training accomplishes its goals.
Ripa Rashid, Sylvia Ann Hewlett and Laura Sherbin | 5 min read