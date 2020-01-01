big billion day

Flipkart Joins Hands with PhonePe's Rival Paytm for Big Billion Days Sale
This collaboration will facilitate Paytm users to easily pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale
Flipkart's Big Billion Days to Kick Off from Oct 16. Here's What is on Offer

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart has announced the dates for its biggest flagship event of the year, The Big Billion Days
