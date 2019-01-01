My Queue

Big Picture

Balancing Your Associates' Expectations With Your Company's Needs
Leadership

Balancing Your Associates' Expectations With Your Company's Needs

Leaders walk the tight rope between bettering the company and meeting associates needs.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 6 min read
4 Ways to Turn Your Perspective Into Power

4 Ways to Turn Your Perspective Into Power

How you approach situations makes a difference in the outcome.
Jeff Stephens | 5 min read
How 6 Months Paternity Leave Made Me a Better Entrepreneur

How 6 Months Paternity Leave Made Me a Better Entrepreneur

You haven't set your company up very well if it can't survive you being out of the office a while getting to know your new baby.
Hampus Jakobsson | 5 min read
Google X Chief: We're Using Technology to Get Technology Out of the Way

Google X Chief: We're Using Technology to Get Technology Out of the Way

Astro Teller, the man behind Google Glass, says technology is at its best when it reaches a level of invisibility in our lives.
Benjamin Kabin | 4 min read
Brand During a Startup's Infancy for Maximum Impact

Brand During a Startup's Infancy for Maximum Impact

Creating a marketing identity in the company's early stages results in built-in guidelines for managing the strategic direction of the product and the firm.
Stew Langille | 4 min read