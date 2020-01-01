Bikram Ghosh

Maestro Bickram Ghosh's Ode to Life and Learnings play_circle_outline
Entrepreneur

Maestro Bickram Ghosh's Ode to Life and Learnings

The world-renowned tabla player talks about his entrepreneurial journey as a musician, the ups and downs, the learnings, and what aspiring musicians should know before choosing music as a career
Prabhjeet Bhatla | 6 min read