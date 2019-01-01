My Queue

Bill and Melinda Gates

How Billionaire Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates Settle Disagreements
Communication Strategies

How Billionaire Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates Settle Disagreements

The spouses and Gates Foundation founders give insight into how their working partnership has evolved over time.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Why Haven't We Seen a Clear Philanthropic Vision From Jeff Bezos Yet?

Why Haven't We Seen a Clear Philanthropic Vision From Jeff Bezos Yet?

Bezos is more or less the wealthiest person in the world but, so far at least, far stingier than his billionaire peers.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
Obama Pokes Fun at Bill Gates as He Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom

Obama Pokes Fun at Bill Gates as He Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Microsoft co-founder and wife Melinda were honored for their significant philanthropic work.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Is Bill and Melinda Gates' Prediction for the Future of Online Education

This Is Bill and Melinda Gates' Prediction for the Future of Online Education

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gives more money to education than any other cause in the United States.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read