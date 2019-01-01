There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Bill and Melinda Gates
Communication Strategies
The spouses and Gates Foundation founders give insight into how their working partnership has evolved over time.
Bezos is more or less the wealthiest person in the world but, so far at least, far stingier than his billionaire peers.
The Microsoft co-founder and wife Melinda were honored for their significant philanthropic work.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gives more money to education than any other cause in the United States.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?