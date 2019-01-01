My Queue

Bill Clinton

25 Inspirational Quotes From Bill Clinton on His 70th Birthday
Inspirational Quotes

25 Inspirational Quotes From Bill Clinton on His 70th Birthday

The 42nd President of the United States celebrates his birthday on Aug. 19.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Bill Clinton Says Student Debt Is Holding Back Potential Entrepreneurs

Bill Clinton Says Student Debt Is Holding Back Potential Entrepreneurs

A common theme at this year's Clinton Global Initiative America 2016 meeting was the relationship between student debt and young entrepreneurs.
Grace Reader | 3 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

At CGI, students offer edible bugs, YouTube grants super commenting powers, lessons from MIT's Comedy Hack Day, Thrillist's founders tell their startup story. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Talk of Youth Entrepreneurship Reigns at Clinton Global Initiative

Talk of Youth Entrepreneurship Reigns at Clinton Global Initiative

The annual event hosted by former President Bill Clinton is aimed at sparking new ideas and encouraging action. But it also focused much attention on propping up youth entrepreneurship.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
How Blake Mycoskie Got His Groove Back

How Blake Mycoskie Got His Groove Back

At CGI, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie responds to his critics, discusses his newest production facility in Haiti and explains why he feels like an entrepreneur again.
Neil Parmar | 6 min read

Clinton Global Initiative Kicks Off With a High-Stakes Startup Challenge
Starting a Business

Clinton Global Initiative Kicks Off With a High-Stakes Startup Challenge

The stakes for this year's Hult Prize challengers has never been higher, as they gear up for battle at the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
How 'Small Business' and 'Entrepreneur' Fare in State of the Union Addresses
Starting a Business

How 'Small Business' and 'Entrepreneur' Fare in State of the Union Addresses

Small businesses and entrepreneurs were mentioned just six times in Obama's speech. We examine how often past presidents have put them in the spotlight.
Diana Ransom
How Small Businesses are Becoming Big Campaign Stops
Growth Strategies

How Small Businesses are Becoming Big Campaign Stops

An inside look at five entrepreneurs reaping political publicity, as the presidential hopefuls put them in the spotlight on the campaign trail.
Diana Ransom | 9 min read
Clinton Kicks Off Micro-Lending Service for Hardest Hit Businesses
Finance

Clinton Kicks Off Micro-Lending Service for Hardest Hit Businesses

At this year's Clinton Global Initiative, micro-lending platform Kiva.org makes a new commitment to still-struggling small businesses.
Diana Ransom