Bill de Blasio

De Blasio Backs Off Proposed Uber Cap -- Your Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

De Blasio Backs Off Proposed Uber Cap -- Your Weekly News

Plus: America's oldest Pizza Hut closes, teaching us the importance of changing consumer tastes.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
New York City Caves on Plan to Cap Uber Drivers

New York City Caves on Plan to Cap Uber Drivers

Mayor Bill de Blasio faced vocal opposition to plans to stop Uber's growth in New York.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
The Celebs Who Lashed Out at NYC's Mayor Over the Uber Cap

The Celebs Who Lashed Out at NYC's Mayor Over the Uber Cap

Ashton Kutcher, Neil Patrick Harris and Kate Upton weren't happy with Bill de Blasio's attack on the ride-sharing company.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Styrofoam to Be Banned in New York City Beginning July 1

Styrofoam to Be Banned in New York City Beginning July 1

Starting this summer, Styrofoam takeout containers and packing peanuts will no longer be allowed in the city.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Airbnb Renters Open Their Homes to the Enemy: NY Mayor Bill de Blasio

Airbnb Renters Open Their Homes to the Enemy: NY Mayor Bill de Blasio

Airbnb is embroiled in a legal battle in New York City, where short-term rental laws forbid its business. In a new video, Airbnb hosts give the city's incoming mayor a unique offer.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read