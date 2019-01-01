My Queue

Bill Walsh

Innovation

Underdogs Can't Win Being Copycats

Don't just look at the current best in your industry and do what they do. Try to be the best you, but feel free to borrow from unlikely sources.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
If You Want to Win, Stop Focusing on Winning

Results are often thwarted by factors beyond our control. Leaders build winning teams by focusing on what they can control.
Jason Forrest | 3 min read