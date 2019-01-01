There are no Videos in your queue.
Solving Problems
Instead of looking outward to identify problems to solve and markets to serve, entrepreneurs should focus on their own frustrations. The unique solutions they come up with will have a natural market filled with customers just like them.
Scaling your business may sound impossible, but one of the first places to start is with your billing.
A polite but insistent invoicing systems gets you paid sooner and with less hassle.
Project rate? Hourly rate? Which one will work for you?
Although billing your customers is not the most fun task, it is a necessary one.
Collecting what you are owed is maybe the least pleasant, and most important, task confronting entrepreneurs.
Cash flow is one of the greatest challenges of business ownership. How's yours?
As a small-business owner, you not only deserve to be paid for your hard work, but your livelihood depends it.
A little effort upfront to get your invoices right often results in much more reliable cash flow.
Regular, expected work and payments are a fine thing -- until they're not.
Simplify the way you bill and collect funds from your company's customers.
No matter if you own a huge corporation or you're the head of a one-man show, running out of money is the top way for businesses to go under. Follow these simple practices on a daily basis.
Fall is the time to plan ahead so you can launch the New Year as a profitable one.
Ask these five questions to get a better sense of how much you should be charging.
Poor time-tracking habits can cost your professional services company big money.
