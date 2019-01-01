There are no Videos in your queue.
Biometrics
Technology
Need to unlock your phone? Put it close enough to your skin so it can smell you.
The tech giant is working on a biometric login feature for Windows 10.
Virtual reality, facial recognition technology and a new and improved Siri are just a few things to be on the lookout for throughout the year.
New labs will track biometrics to see how viewers respond to shows and commercials.
From biometric-tracking headphones to water-resistant electronic parts, we'd be into a lot of these products. Get on it, Apple.
Security
It will be the first time the company has offered such a service widely across devices.
Far Out Tech
This high-tech necklace is made out of light and morphs with your every move. You have to see it to believe it.
Password Security
The most common mistake people make with their online security is to have one password for everything but now you can do it safely.
Wearables
The wearables revolution is coming. Here are the top industries that will cash in on the skyrocketing trend, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Lean Startups
Startup guru Steve Blank is reinventing life-science startups with an innovative program that launched this week.
Wearable Tech
The rapper's headphone company, SMS Audio, is entering the white-hot wearables space alongside famed chip maker Intel.
Far Out Tech
Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
Technology
Tomorrow's credit cards will be replete with high-tech security features like fingerprint unlock, voice control and invisibility, according to this infographic by Richard Branson's Virgin Money.
Infographics
In the wake of the recent Heartbleed SSL bug revelation, it's more crucial now than ever to update all of your online passwords. Here's how in one easy, neat and tidy infographic.
