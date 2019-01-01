There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Birthday
Thanking
There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
The Apple founder would have been 61 today.
The inventor and businessman would have been 170 this year.
He's more than Kelso from 'That '70s Show' or Charlie Sheen's replacement on 'Two and a Half Men.'
To celebrate Google's birthday today, we've pulled together these words of wisdom from the search giant's leaders and employees.
More From This Topic
Oculus VR
In honor of his 24th birthday, we've taken a look at the quirky Oculus inventor's path to success.
Travis Kalanick
Say happy birthday to one of the guys who changed the transportation industry forever.
maturity
Age is just a number and a birthday is just a perfect time to consider how significant is that number?
Entrepreneur Network
Dr. Dragos of Amazing University uses an old tale from Romania to tell you that you should always pursue your dreams, no matter where you are in life.
News and Trends
Now public domain, the company will no longer collect copyright fees for the song.
Benefits
Showing your team how much you appreciate them is remarkably inexpensive.
Copyrights
'Happy Birthday,' which reportedly generates $2 million per year for the Warner/Chappell Music, was interjected into public domain in the 20s, according to new evidence filed in a two-year-old suit.
Krispy Kreme
In celebration of its 78th birthday, Krispy Kreme is offering customers a sweet deal on Friday.
Innovation
Looking back at the year's broken records, big birthdays and groundbreaking achievements.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?