Birthday

Ways to Say Thanks
Thanking

Ways to Say Thanks

There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
Happy Birthday, Steve Jobs! 4 Inspirational Lessons to Celebrate the Innovative CEO.

Happy Birthday, Steve Jobs! 4 Inspirational Lessons to Celebrate the Innovative CEO.

The Apple founder would have been 61 today.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
8 Facts to Amaze and Inspire On Thomas Edison's Birthday

8 Facts to Amaze and Inspire On Thomas Edison's Birthday

The inventor and businessman would have been 170 this year.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
6 Things You Can Learn From Actor, Entrepreneur and Investor Ashton Kutcher on His Birthday

6 Things You Can Learn From Actor, Entrepreneur and Investor Ashton Kutcher on His Birthday

He's more than Kelso from 'That '70s Show' or Charlie Sheen's replacement on 'Two and a Half Men.'
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Inspirational Quotes From 12 Current and Former Googlers

Inspirational Quotes From 12 Current and Former Googlers

To celebrate Google's birthday today, we've pulled together these words of wisdom from the search giant's leaders and employees.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read

More From This Topic

7 Reasons Why Palmer Luckey Is So Loveable
Oculus VR

7 Reasons Why Palmer Luckey Is So Loveable

In honor of his 24th birthday, we've taken a look at the quirky Oculus inventor's path to success.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
5 Fascinating Facts About the First Man to Walk on the Moon
Inspiration

5 Fascinating Facts About the First Man to Walk on the Moon

Neil Armstrong would have turned 86 today.
Grace Reader | 2 min read
For His 40th Birthday, 12 Inspirational Quotes From Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Push You to Be a Better Entrepreneur
Travis Kalanick

For His 40th Birthday, 12 Inspirational Quotes From Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Push You to Be a Better Entrepreneur

Say happy birthday to one of the guys who changed the transportation industry forever.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Mid-Life Crisis or Mid-Life Change?
maturity

Mid-Life Crisis or Mid-Life Change?

Age is just a number and a birthday is just a perfect time to consider how significant is that number?
Jeff Shavitz | 7 min read
Don't Be Afraid to 'Be Born Again' Into Your Most Authentic Self
Entrepreneur Network

Don't Be Afraid to 'Be Born Again' Into Your Most Authentic Self

Dr. Dragos of Amazing University uses an old tale from Romania to tell you that you should always pursue your dreams, no matter where you are in life.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Warner to Pay $14 Million Settlement in 'Happy Birthday' Lawsuit
News and Trends

Warner to Pay $14 Million Settlement in 'Happy Birthday' Lawsuit

Now public domain, the company will no longer collect copyright fees for the song.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
10 Benefits Employees Welcome and Every Company Can Afford
Benefits

10 Benefits Employees Welcome and Every Company Can Afford

Showing your team how much you appreciate them is remarkably inexpensive.
Tor Constantino | 3 min read
'Smoking Gun' Evidence Could Eradicate Copyright Claims for the World's Most Popular Song
Copyrights

'Smoking Gun' Evidence Could Eradicate Copyright Claims for the World's Most Popular Song

'Happy Birthday,' which reportedly generates $2 million per year for the Warner/Chappell Music, was interjected into public domain in the 20s, according to new evidence filed in a two-year-old suit.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Here's How You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for 78 Cents
Krispy Kreme

Here's How You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for 78 Cents

In celebration of its 78th birthday, Krispy Kreme is offering customers a sweet deal on Friday.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
2014's Surprising Anniversaries and Milestones
Innovation

2014's Surprising Anniversaries and Milestones

Looking back at the year's broken records, big birthdays and groundbreaking achievements.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read