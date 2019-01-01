My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bitcoin Investment Trust

Bitcoin in 10 Years: 4 Predictions From SecondMarket's Barry Silbert
Bitcoin

Bitcoin in 10 Years: 4 Predictions From SecondMarket's Barry Silbert

In Silbert's crystal ball, the cryptocurrency will be accepted by every e-commerce website and force money-transfer giants like Western Union and MoneyGram to close up shop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Why Bitcoin Is Still a Blank Slate Ripe for Disruption

Why Bitcoin Is Still a Blank Slate Ripe for Disruption

There are still plenty of business and career opportunities up for grabs in the Bitcoin Wild West. Find out what they are, straight from the mouths of these three leading industry experts.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Why Bitcoin Is 'Like Email for Money'

Why Bitcoin Is 'Like Email for Money'

In this video, two of the industry's leading experts unravel the enigma that is Bitcoin. It's not as complicated as you think.
Kim Lachance Shandrow
SecondMarket CEO: Wall Street Will Put 'Hundreds of Millions' Into Bitcoin

SecondMarket CEO: Wall Street Will Put 'Hundreds of Millions' Into Bitcoin

The founder of the Bitcoin Investment Trust has been meeting with Wall Street players whom he says are preparing to pour vast amounts of money into the digital currency.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read
SecondMarket Establishes New Bitcoin Trust for Accredited Investors

SecondMarket Establishes New Bitcoin Trust for Accredited Investors

Investors who would like to make a mint off the Bitcoin market, but who can't be bothered to buy and store bitcoins themselves, may flock to SecondMarket.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read