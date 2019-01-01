My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bitcoin Payments

25 Payment Tools for Small Businesses, Freelancers and Startups
Money

25 Payment Tools for Small Businesses, Freelancers and Startups

Getting paid is pretty important. Expanding payment options for your business can help make it happen.
Brett Relander | 11 min read
Cryptocurrency Just Hit A Major Milestone -- and Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Ignore It

Cryptocurrency Just Hit A Major Milestone -- and Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Ignore It

Digital currencies have surpassed some well-known companies in size, fundamentally changing commerce for all businesses.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
5 Essential Podcasts for Entrepreneurs Serious About Cryptocurrency

5 Essential Podcasts for Entrepreneurs Serious About Cryptocurrency

Your buyer offers to pay you with bitcoins. Cool, but how do you spend bitcoin?
Marsha Hunt | 4 min read
Why Small Businesses Should Consider Bitcoin

Why Small Businesses Should Consider Bitcoin

Bitcoin can help cut costs by making transactions faster and easier. But there are caveats.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Coinbase, Ripple Close to Landing New York Bitcoin Licenses, Sources Say

Coinbase, Ripple Close to Landing New York Bitcoin Licenses, Sources Say

Once approved, the licenses would add to a nascent digital currency industry taking hold in New York.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Banks, Tech Companies Move on From Bitcoin to Blockchain
Bitcoin

Banks, Tech Companies Move on From Bitcoin to Blockchain

Blockchain, the technology that underlies Bitcoin, is generating interest from investors.
Reuters | 3 min read
Cash, Credit or Gold?
Finance

Cash, Credit or Gold?

Digital payments in gold are on the rise, thanks to innovative Canadian startup BitGold. This payment system, in fact, could change everything.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
5 Online Payment Tips That Improve Conversion
Payments

5 Online Payment Tips That Improve Conversion

To keep customers from abandoning the sale do everything to make the process smooth.
Peter Daisyme | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon
Bitcoin

Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon

The digital currency offers lower transaction fees, a new customer base and easier online checkout. Are you in?
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?
Virtual Currency

Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?

The author of 'The Bitcoin Big Bang' on what entrepreneurs need to know about the budding digital currency.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
New York Regulator Lays Out Tweaks to Bitcoin Rules
Bitcoin

New York Regulator Lays Out Tweaks to Bitcoin Rules

The state's banking regulator says it will soften proposed rules for virtual currencies.
Reuters | 2 min read
Microsoft Is Now the Largest Company in the World to Accept Bitcoin
Bitcoin

Microsoft Is Now the Largest Company in the World to Accept Bitcoin

When Bill Gates boosts Bitcoin, Microsoft listens.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
U.S. Charges Texas Man With Running Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme
Bitcoin

U.S. Charges Texas Man With Running Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

The man allegedly gained control of as much as 7 percent of the bitcoin market by promising investors up to 7 percent weekly interest.
Reuters | 3 min read
Business Is Eager to Embrace Bitcoin But Regulators Are Not
Bitcoin

Business Is Eager to Embrace Bitcoin But Regulators Are Not

Retailers worldwide increasingly see Bitcoin as just another payment method but governments are suspicious it is a rival to currency.
Matt Odell | 4 min read
Accepting Bitcoin Payments Increasingly Looks Like Smart Business
Bitcoin

Accepting Bitcoin Payments Increasingly Looks Like Smart Business

The novel new form of payment has advantages for businesses over credit cards for ordinary transactions.
Matt Odell | 3 min read