Bitinstant
Bitcoin
The bad-boy founder of the Bitcoin Foundation and BitInstant is back at his mom and dad's place and he's in big trouble for allegedly funneling $1 million into shady Silk Road dealings.
The sudden, strange moves aren't helping to restore confidence in the trailblazing, yet increasingly tarnished digital currency exchange.
As the first day of Bitcoin hearings organized by the New York Department of Financial Services got underway Tuesday, regulators explained their priorities while investors expressed concerns.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
