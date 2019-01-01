My Queue

Bitpay

A Beginner's Guide to Owning Bitcoin
Bitcoin

All the basics you need to know to (legally) score your first Bitcoin. Proceed with caution.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Blockchain.info CEO: We Pay Employees in Bitcoin. And Someday You Might, Too.

We talked to the charismatic Blockchain.info CEO about Bitcoin's recent rocky press, its price ups and downs, and if we're headed for another bubble.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet

The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How Bitcoin Is Fueling a New Payments Battlefield

The traditional payments industry is headed for an upheaval as more small businesses begin accepting Bitcoin and more payment startups rise to meet the growing demand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Outer Space: Bitcoin's Final Frontier?

Bitcoin core developer Jeff Garzik is taking steps to set up a satellite system that would beam Bitcoin's block chain public ledger down to earth.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read