Bitstrips

Snapchat

Snapchat Buys Bitmoji Maker Bitstrips

Bitstrips was originally founded in 2007 to help users build personalized digital comics, but in 2014 refocused on customized and shareable cartoon avatars.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
Bitstrips' Founder on the Importance of Mobile and the Year Ahead

Bitstrips' CEO Jacob Blackstock talks about the company's soaring growth and plans for 2014.
Kelly K. Spors | 5 min read