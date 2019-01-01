My Queue

How This Indian Makerspace Is Building Hyperloop's Orcapod
How This Indian Makerspace Is Building Hyperloop's Orcapod

It's a neutral facility that provides space, tools, machines and mentors for hardware products
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Thinking Beyond Tourism: Rajasthan's New Found Industrial Revolution

Thinking Beyond Tourism: Rajasthan's New Found Industrial Revolution

Witnessing the start-up boom in India, the state on the lines of top start-up hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai wants Jaipur to be at par with them.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
'I don't believe in MoUs. Real investment matters'

'I don't believe in MoUs. Real investment matters'

Karnataka has formed startup policy and startup council.
Sunil Pol | 4 min read