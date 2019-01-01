My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

bizarre news

Warning: If You Pee on These Walls, They'll Pee Back at You
Far Out Tech

Warning: If You Pee on These Walls, They'll Pee Back at You

Public urination has hit a messy, innovative wall in San Francisco thanks to this wizz-repelling paint.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read