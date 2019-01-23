There are no Videos in your queue.
BJP
Leadership
The 'original' common man of Indian politics, Manohar Parrikar was the epitome of integrity and dedication in public life
In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas
Congress reveals its trump card before the big battle, appoints Priyanka Gandhi as UP East general secretary
He is also the same man who predicted results of 2016 United States polls and recently held Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections
More From This Topic
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's led a life of tryst with public and politics
narendra modi
His Facebook page has 43.2 million followers, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump
Job Creation
In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
Cabinet Reshuffle
In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.
News and Trends
With Najma Heptullah's exit, Naqvi becomes the only Muslim with a complete portfolio in the Cabinet
News and Trends
The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been given additional responsibilities with Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
political strategist
He still remains under the glare of many political parties and his next alliance will surely send across a cautionary message to the opposition camps
Presidential Elections
As a serving member of the Parliament, Kovind worked on various projects to transform rural areas
