BJP

Leadership

The Man of 'High Josh' - Manohar Parrikar Succumbs to Illness

The 'original' common man of Indian politics, Manohar Parrikar was the epitome of integrity and dedication in public life
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Hits & Misses of Budget 2019

In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections

These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Political Plunge

Congress reveals its trump card before the big battle, appoints Priyanka Gandhi as UP East general secretary
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
The Man Who Predicted 2014 Indian Election Reveals Who Will Take The Throne In 2019

He is also the same man who predicted results of 2016 United States polls and recently held Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections
Priyadarshini Patwa | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

India's Leader of the Masses Bid Adieu at 93

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's led a life of tryst with public and politics
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
narendra modi

PM Modi Trumps US President on Facebook

His Facebook page has 43.2 million followers, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Job Creation

Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?

In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Cabinet Reshuffle

How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet

In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
News and Trends

How Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead as BJP's Frontman for Minorities

With Najma Heptullah's exit, Naqvi becomes the only Muslim with a complete portfolio in the Cabinet
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
News and Trends

Meet the New Minister for Entrepreneurship in India

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been given additional responsibilities with Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
political strategist

Why is it too Early to Write off Prashant Kishor's Charisma

He still remains under the glare of many political parties and his next alliance will surely send across a cautionary message to the opposition camps
Bidita Sen | 5 min read
Presidential Elections

#5 Facts that Represent President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's Leadership Qualities

As a serving member of the Parliament, Kovind worked on various projects to transform rural areas
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read