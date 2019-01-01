My Queue

Is the Sharing Economy High Over?
Is the Sharing Economy High Over?

A slate of startup closures could signal that the hangover has finally arrived.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Carpooling Startup Tripda Runs Out of Gas, to Shut Down

Carpooling Startup Tripda Runs Out of Gas, to Shut Down

The transportation technology company says that its 'operating costs became too high.'
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
How BlaBlaCar Is Different From Uber

How BlaBlaCar Is Different From Uber

The French ridesharing company is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion. Here's what you need to know about it.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
How Patience and Good Timing Paid Off for This Super Hot Startup

How Patience and Good Timing Paid Off for This Super Hot Startup

Waiting out human behavior habits to change requires some serious patience. And maybe a bit of serendipity. Just ask BlaBlaCar.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read