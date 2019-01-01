My Queue

Black entrepreneurs

The Shocking Factor Putting Your Entire Exit Strategy at Risk
Workplace Diversity

The Shocking Factor Putting Your Entire Exit Strategy at Risk

Establishment segregation was decreasing until the 1990s. So, what caused the reversal?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
6 Lessons From Madam C.J. Walker, America's First Black Self-Made Female Millionaire

6 Lessons From Madam C.J. Walker, America's First Black Self-Made Female Millionaire

Invest in yourself and your community.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
The 10 Best Books for Black Entrepreneurs, by Black Entrepreneurs

The 10 Best Books for Black Entrepreneurs, by Black Entrepreneurs

Need a little inspiration? These books will help get you back on track.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring Black Female Entrepreneurs

They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring Black Female Entrepreneurs

Black female business owners are a booming economic force in the U.S. Here are nine women leading the charge.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
The World's 10 Richest Black Billionaires

The World's 10 Richest Black Billionaires

In 2017, 10 of the world's billionaires -- fewer than 1 percent -- are black, down from 12 last year, reports Forbes.
Lauren Lyons Cole | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Creating an 'Ecosystem' for Minority Entrepreneurs
Leadership

Creating an 'Ecosystem' for Minority Entrepreneurs

To foster entrepreneurship among minorities and in urban centers, a concentration of wealthy investors and academic, government and business institutions first needs to come together. A recent panel at Rutgers University put a spotlight on the issues.
Colleen DeBaise