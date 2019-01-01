My Queue

Black History Month

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

The words of these 21 individuals will inspire you to do more.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
3 Ways the 'Oprah Effect' Is Timeless for Women Entrepreneurs of Every Background

3 Ways the 'Oprah Effect' Is Timeless for Women Entrepreneurs of Every Background

As Black History Month 2019 concludes, let's all stand in the power of the brand called 'you.'
Nicole Roberts Jones | 7 min read
Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List

Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List

The nonfiction list includes classic books and some important works you could finish reading during lunch.
Peter Page | 2 min read
6 Lessons From Madam C.J. Walker, America's First Black Self-Made Female Millionaire

6 Lessons From Madam C.J. Walker, America's First Black Self-Made Female Millionaire

Invest in yourself and your community.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
10 of the Most Successful Black Entrepreneurs

10 of the Most Successful Black Entrepreneurs

From Oprah Winfrey to Daymond John, celebrate the accomplishments of some of the nation's most prominent black founders.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read

More From This Topic

They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring Black Female Entrepreneurs

They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring Black Female Entrepreneurs

Black female business owners are a booming economic force in the U.S. Here are nine women leading the charge.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
5 Things You Should Know About America's First Black Billionaires
5 Things You Should Know About America's First Black Billionaires

BET co-founders and former spouses Robert and Sheila Johnson could teach us all a thing or two about versatility.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read