BlackBerry

Staying Ahead of the Curve: How the Customer Experience Is Evolving
Customer Experience

Staying Ahead of the Curve: How the Customer Experience Is Evolving

Abandoned but not alone, BlackBerry shows us all that the customer experience is everything. The smartest businesses anticipate customer needs before they manifest.
Rashan Dixon | 7 min read
Want to Be Successful? Keep It Real.

Want to Be Successful? Keep It Real.

Executives who have lost touch with reality have sunk many once-thriving businesses.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Qualcomm Must Refund BlackBerry $815 Million in Fees

Qualcomm Must Refund BlackBerry $815 Million in Fees

Qualcomm is also the recipient of a lawsuit from Apple and the subject of multiple government investigations into its business practices.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

The creator of the iconic "CrackBerry" has fallen far behind its competitors.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

Blackberry has signed a deal with Ford Motor Co.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

BlackBerry Ditches Classic Model Smartphone
BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ditches Classic Model Smartphone

The company launched the Classic less than two years ago hoping it would resonate with customers yearning for a physical keyboard in a world of touchscreens.
Reuters | 3 min read
BlackBerry Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars
CES 2016

BlackBerry Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars

The company is up against the likes of Apple, Google and Tesla.
Arjun Kharpal | 3 min read
BlackBerry CEO Blasts Apple's Approach to Security
Data Security

BlackBerry CEO Blasts Apple's Approach to Security

In a blog post yesterday, Chen called out Apple for putting the brand's reputation above the greater good.
Kif Leswing | 3 min read
BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year

There's a lot riding on this product.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
BlackBerry Lays Out Security Strategy for Everything From Medical Devices to Hollywood Movie Scripts
BlackBerry

BlackBerry Lays Out Security Strategy for Everything From Medical Devices to Hollywood Movie Scripts

The company's turnaround plan continues.
Reuters | 3 min read
BlackBerry Shares Climb as Revenue Slide Slows
BlackBerry

BlackBerry Shares Climb as Revenue Slide Slows

It appears that the Canadian tech company's turnaround is beginning to slowly gain traction.
Reuters | 1 min read
BlackBerry May Put Android System on New Device
Competition

BlackBerry May Put Android System on New Device

Sources say the move is an acknowledgement that its revamped line of devices has failed to win mass appeal.
Reuters | 4 min read
BlackBerry Settles Patent Dispute With Ryan Seacrest's Company
Legal Issues

BlackBerry Settles Patent Dispute With Ryan Seacrest's Company

The dispute was over the sale of smartphone keyboards of a certain size.
Reuters | 1 min read
How BlackBerry Plans to Win Your Heart Again
BlackBerry

How BlackBerry Plans to Win Your Heart Again

CEO John Chen says the company is working on a set of products that will help it to regain its faltering share of the smartphone market.
Karma Allen | 2 min read
Upping Its Security Cred, BlackBerry Buys Software Maker WatchDox
Acquisitions

Upping Its Security Cred, BlackBerry Buys Software Maker WatchDox

This is the latest in a line of acquisitions for BlackBerry.
Reuters | 2 min read