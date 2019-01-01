There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Blame
Entrepreneur Mindset
Until you persuade yourself that you have what it takes, nobody else is going to believe you do.
Whatever harm you suffered or caused, making peace with the past is the only way to move into a better future.
Not everything will be smooth sailing in business, but there's a right way and a wrong way to address results that are heading in the wrong direction.
There's an epidemic of business and political leaders making lame excuses, playing the blame game, and failing to hold themselves accountable.
Stop blaming outside factors for things that you mostly have control over.
More From This Topic
Ethics Coach
Unsure how to stop the blame game or start an honest discussion? We're here to help.
Habits
No rival can do more to undermine us than what we do unconsciously to sabotage ourselves.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?