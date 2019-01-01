My Queue

Blog de coaching

Caso práctico 1: ¿Ceder o no ante un cliente?

Un gran cliente le pide a un empresario que disminuya sus costos y éste encuentra la respuesta en una sesión de coaching.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
¿Qué podemos esperar del coaching?

En su blog, Ricardo Shahin comparte los resultados de un estudio de satisfacción realizado a coachees por la ICF.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
¡Conquistando la isla!

Emprendedor, ¡no estás solo! Un coach puede ayudarte a mejorar tu confianza y alcanzar tus metas.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read