My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bloggers

The Secret to Getting a Popular Blogger to Review Your Product
Product Reviews

The Secret to Getting a Popular Blogger to Review Your Product

Here is an email template that will not only help land a product review, but also have the blogger share it with their massive audience.
Ramit Sethi | 1 min read
5 Business-Blogging Mistakes -- and How to Fix Them

5 Business-Blogging Mistakes -- and How to Fix Them

Here's one tip: The money is in your email list. Do you even have one?
Jeff Rose | 8 min read
5 Marketing Strategies That Don't Involve Social Media

5 Marketing Strategies That Don't Involve Social Media

What else can a business do to reach people? Here are some ideas that don't involve likes, shares or tweets.
Jess Ekstrom | 4 min read
3 Tips for Tapping Into the Power of Blogs

3 Tips for Tapping Into the Power of Blogs

How you can pitch or partner your way to success with bloggers.
Brian Pittman | 3 min read
5 Things Business Leaders Can Learn From Bloggers

5 Things Business Leaders Can Learn From Bloggers

From brand building to a constant feedback loop, bloggers can teach executives and entrepreneurs a lot about growing a brand.
Charlotte Nichols | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Media In the Information Age Operates Under Different Rules
Media Coverage

Media In the Information Age Operates Under Different Rules

Every blogger has the potential to become an influential news source but the checks and standards of any earlier time apply unevenly, if at all.
Jennifer Connelly | 5 min read
Food Blogger Strikes Again, Taking On Chemicals in Cereal
Personal Health

Food Blogger Strikes Again, Taking On Chemicals in Cereal

After success with chains such as Subway and Chick-fil-A, Vani Hari is taking on the cereal industry.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
3 Simple Rules for Brands to Get the Most Out of Bloggers
Online Marketing

3 Simple Rules for Brands to Get the Most Out of Bloggers

Working with bloggers to spread a message can be a really effective strategy to reach new audiences, but expectations must be set early.
Deborah Mitchell | 3 min read
7 Ways the Perfect Host Makes Guest Bloggers Feel Right at Home
Guest Blogging

7 Ways the Perfect Host Makes Guest Bloggers Feel Right at Home

Among the most effective strategies for keeping your site lively and fresh is inviting other bloggers to post. Mind you etiquette and you'll build your brand and your network.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How Every Single Business Can Benefit From a Blog
Blogging

How Every Single Business Can Benefit From a Blog

Getting website traffic isn't rocket science. You can see incredible gains by simply creating a curated blog.
Mike Templeman | 4 min read
Become a Better Blogger Today With These 4 Actions
Blogging

Become a Better Blogger Today With These 4 Actions

To get attention on the crowded Internet, you have to devote time to your craft and plan well.
Zach Cutler | 3 min read
Stumped? 4 Innovative Ways to Come Up With Blog Topics.
Marketing Edge

Stumped? 4 Innovative Ways to Come Up With Blog Topics.

Often entrepreneurs want to blog to help boost their online presence but are unsure what to write about. To get the wheels turning, here are four thought-provoking questions.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
An Al Roker Segment Couldn't Match the Marketing Power of This
Online Marketing

An Al Roker Segment Couldn't Match the Marketing Power of This

While a celebrity endorsement could generate some interest, leveraging bloggers has even more power.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
7 Ways to Stop Your Business Blog From Crashing and Burning
Business Blogging

7 Ways to Stop Your Business Blog From Crashing and Burning

Often businesses are approaching their blogging strategy haphazardly, causing more bad than good.
Bryan Lovgren | 6 min read
Getting Publicity When You Aren't the Next Billion-Dollar Company
Publicity

Getting Publicity When You Aren't the Next Billion-Dollar Company

When your startup isn't the next Facebook, a first-to-market disruptor or solving some dire pain point, but rather one that is improving on an already successful model, it can be hard to get the attention of the media. But it isn't impossible.
Rebekah Iliff | 5 min read