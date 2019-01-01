My Queue

Bloomberg

The Top 10 Richest People in the World, According to Bloomberg
The Top 10 Richest People in the World, According to Bloomberg

Bill Gates is still number one, but Warren Buffett got ousted from his number two spot.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Verizon CEO: No 'Significant' Talks to Buy AOL

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said reports that the company has held concrete talks to acquire AOL are 'not accurate.'
CNBC | 1 min read
Bitcoin Named Worst-Performing Currency of 2014

Bitcoin's awareness and adoption grew by leaps and bounds this year, but its value did the opposite, plummeting by more than 56 percent.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Bloomberg News Founding Editor Stepping Down

His replacement will come from a competing business publication.
Reuters | 2 min read
An Entrepreneur Takes Aim at the Ubiquitous Bloomberg Terminal

Bloomberg's former global head of commodities has come up with an alternative to the widely-used trading platform.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Lesson Learned: TV Anchor Shows Off Bitcoin, Is Instantly Robbed
Finance

A Bitcoin that was shown during a segment on Bloomberg TV was immediately stolen by an observant Reddit user, providing the host and his audience with a valuable lesson about security and digital currency.
Sam Ro | 2 min read
Styrofoam Maker Offers to Cover NYC's Recycling Bill
Franchises

As the New York City Council's decision on the Styrofoam ban nears, Dart Container has offered an alternate solution.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Bloomberg Says London, Not Silicon Valley, Is New York City's Top Tech Competitor
Starting a Business

In the battle to reign supreme in the tech sector, the mayor of New York City says London is the city to watch.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
A Look at NYC Mayor Bloomberg's Legacy (Interactive Timeline)
Leadership

A timeline of Michael Bloomberg's memorable moments as New York City's mayor.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
New York's Business Community Waxes Sentimental for Its Departing Billionaire
Growth Strategies

Despite bans on sugary drinks, smoking and trans fats, the 'nanny mayor' is looking a lot better these days.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Mayor Bloomberg's Tenure
Leadership

In their own words, NYC-based entrepreneurs and business owners say what 12 years under the billionaire mayor was like for their companies and what their prognosis is for the city after Bloomberg leaves office at the end of this year.
Diana Ransom | 10 min read
Where New York Mayor Candidates Stand on Business and Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

From former Congressman Anthony Weiner to Gristedes owner John Catsimatidis and the first openly gay New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the slate of candidates in the Big Apple primary is diverse and opinionated.
Catherine Clifford