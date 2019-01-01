My Queue

6 'Tone-Deaf' Ads That Got Companies in Trouble and Damaged Their Brands
Marketing Mistakes

6 'Tone-Deaf' Ads That Got Companies in Trouble and Damaged Their Brands

In London, a series of Match.com subway ads rubbed consumers the wrong way, and the ads were pulled. Here are some other companies that made some questionable marketing choices.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
Why the Bloomingdale's Ad Was an Inexcusable Marketing Mistake

Why the Bloomingdale's Ad Was an Inexcusable Marketing Mistake

The ad that was suggestive of rape was inexcusable. Bloomingdale's response wasn't much better.
Sandi Krakowski | 4 min read