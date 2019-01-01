My Queue

Blue collar jobs

Mike Rowe Just Made the Ultimate Pitch for Blue Collar Entrepreneurs: 'I Am Addicted to Indoor Plumbing'
Entrepreneurs

Mike Rowe Just Made the Ultimate Pitch for Blue Collar Entrepreneurs: 'I Am Addicted to Indoor Plumbing'

The 'Dirty Job' mastermind teamed up with Wolverine to help the next wave of skilled workers who literally keep the lights on for all of us.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
Are We Doing Enough to Bridge Bharat and India?

Are We Doing Enough to Bridge Bharat and India?

Many global studies on the blue-collar industry are showcasing India to be gripped with talent
Amit Jain | 3 min read
India, Get Ready for the Next Wave of Automation

India, Get Ready for the Next Wave of Automation

According to the survey, workplace automation, including the use of AI and robotics, is expected to double in India in the coming three years.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Our Fixation on STEM Is Leaving a Lot of Real World Problems Unaddressed

Our Fixation on STEM Is Leaving a Lot of Real World Problems Unaddressed

Why is it easier to hire a programmer than a plumber? And why are techies paid so much when their kids' teachers are paid so little?
Karen Lachtanski | 4 min read
This Website for Jobs In India Has a Game plan to Outshine Others

This Website for Jobs In India Has a Game plan to Outshine Others

The portal is building its core candidate database to grow their business aggressively.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans
blue collar work

Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans

As automation continues to threaten jobs, can technology help human workers outperform robots?
Yves Frinault | 9 min read
Top #5 Bizarre Job Roles That Will Emerge in Future
Jobs

Top #5 Bizarre Job Roles That Will Emerge in Future

These jobs will create mass employment, provide work for the many people in offices, stores and factory floors displaced or disrupted by technology.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Why are Blue-collar Jobs Most Coveted by Millennials
Blue collar jobs

Why are Blue-collar Jobs Most Coveted by Millennials

Young enthusiasts, coming majorly from rural and middleclass background, are constantly hunting for menial jobs with easy dispensable cash
Arpit Mathur | 4 min read
These Entrepreneurs are Re-skilling Blue Collar Employees as an HR Initiative
re-skilling

These Entrepreneurs are Re-skilling Blue Collar Employees as an HR Initiative

"We consider re-skilling as a crucial culture for inclusive growth"
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
Degrees No More The Bar For Getting Jobs In India Say These Top 4 Home-Grown Job Portals
Job Growth

Degrees No More The Bar For Getting Jobs In India Say These Top 4 Home-Grown Job Portals

Is digital hiring changing the landscape from degree-based hiring to skill based hiring?
Komal Nathani | 5 min read