Blue collar jobs
Entrepreneurs
The 'Dirty Job' mastermind teamed up with Wolverine to help the next wave of skilled workers who literally keep the lights on for all of us.
Many global studies on the blue-collar industry are showcasing India to be gripped with talent
According to the survey, workplace automation, including the use of AI and robotics, is expected to double in India in the coming three years.
Why is it easier to hire a programmer than a plumber? And why are techies paid so much when their kids' teachers are paid so little?
The portal is building its core candidate database to grow their business aggressively.
blue collar work
As automation continues to threaten jobs, can technology help human workers outperform robots?
Jobs
These jobs will create mass employment, provide work for the many people in offices, stores and factory floors displaced or disrupted by technology.
Blue collar jobs
Young enthusiasts, coming majorly from rural and middleclass background, are constantly hunting for menial jobs with easy dispensable cash
re-skilling
"We consider re-skilling as a crucial culture for inclusive growth"
Job Growth
Is digital hiring changing the landscape from degree-based hiring to skill based hiring?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
