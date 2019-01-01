My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

blue collar work

Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans
blue collar work

Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans

As automation continues to threaten jobs, can technology help human workers outperform robots?
Yves Frinault | 9 min read
How to Start a White-Collar Business in a Blue-Collar Industry

How to Start a White-Collar Business in a Blue-Collar Industry

Market disruption isn't just for tech. Apply these strategies to give your blue-collar business a white-collar shine.
Omar Soliman | 5 min read
What Does 'Hard Work' Look Like? Read Mike Rowe's Epic Takedown of an MSNBC Anchor's Controversial Comment.

What Does 'Hard Work' Look Like? Read Mike Rowe's Epic Takedown of an MSNBC Anchor's Controversial Comment.

America's favorite blue-collar hero says there's 'no longer a limit to what people can be offended by.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read