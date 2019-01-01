There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Bluetooth
Apple
Delivery of AirPods will start next week along with sales at Apple Stores.
There may be a method to Apple's madness, and there's certainly some historical precedence.
Wearable tech meets rewards at a growing health insurance company.
Goodbye earbuds. Hello SoundGlasses.
If you had this gadget on your pup, you could be keeping tabs on and talking to him right now, no matter how far apart you are.
More From This Topic
Bluetooth
As billions of devices connect to the Internet of Things, 'Bluetooth 4.2' will offer new privacy features, faster data syncing and more.
Patents
iPhones might soon be able to determine when and where a car has been parked, and then guide absentminded drivers back to their vehicles.
Alcohol
The BACtrack Vio is a keychain-sized breathalyzer alongside which users can track their intoxication levels via a smartphone app.
Technology
Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Technology
You can't really get lost on this super connected GPS-enabled bike, which also tallies calories burned and other stats.
Innovators
Better late than never. Kind of. The Korean electronics maker's dull-ish inaugural connected lightbulb doesn't exactly turn us on.
Technology
These four devices do more than just free up your hands, they're also crammed with noise-canceling technology, and some are even easy on the eyes.
Technology
Here's a look at three options for mobile printing and what you'll need to do to simplify the process.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?