Board Games

Games

Hasbro and Indiegogo Want You to Design Their Newest Game

An international competition offers the chance for a gaming enthusiast to have their original game idea turned into reality.
Nick Summers | 2 min read
'Candy Crush: The Movie' Isn't Real, But These 7 Game-Inspired Flicks Are

On 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' the host and actor Liam Neeson starred in a Candy Crush movie parody, but the idea of making blockbusters out of classic games is not such an outlandish one.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Old-School Games Get New Life

Board games, role-playing games and other offline diversions are having a renaissance.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Do Pass Go: Business Lessons From Monopoly

The game we all grew up playing actually provides great advice for entrepreneurs trying to figure out the startup world.
George Deeb | 5 min read
Triple Word Score! What Scrabble Can Teach You About Business.

Lessons for your startup from everyone's favorite crossword game.
George Deeb | 4 min read