Board Meetings

Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation
Starting a Business

Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation

If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
5 Tips for Running Meetings People Willingly Attend

5 Tips for Running Meetings People Willingly Attend

Today's agenda -- drive alignment, give direction, generate energy and get creative.
Cameron Herold | 4 min read
4 Steps to Avoid 'Death by Meeting'

4 Steps to Avoid 'Death by Meeting'

It may not be in your 'Physicians Desk Reference,' but Death by Meeting is a real and potentially fatal malady that you can cure.
Morag Barrett | 8 min read
How to Find and Take the Power Seat

How to Find and Take the Power Seat

Different occasions and seating arrangements lead to different places for that all-important "head of the table."
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
The Yahoo Board Will Discuss Future of Company, Marissa Mayer During Meeting

The Yahoo Board Will Discuss Future of Company, Marissa Mayer During Meeting

There are rumors that the board is considering selling its core Internet business.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

In Your Next Board Presentation, Here's What to Lead With: People
Board of Directors

In Your Next Board Presentation, Here's What to Lead With: People

Sure, PowerPoint data presentations will impress. But what's your 'people strategy'?
Duncan Lennox | 3 min read
How to Dress for a Business Meeting. Yes, Seriously. (Infographic)
Dress Codes

How to Dress for a Business Meeting. Yes, Seriously. (Infographic)

You may be tempted to try the rumpled-hair, hoodie look – just don't.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Getting the Most From Your Startup's Board of Directors
The Grind

Getting the Most From Your Startup's Board of Directors

Forming a board of directors is no easy feat. So don't waste this precious resource, milk it for all its worth.
David Chait | 5 min read
Secrets to Yawn-Free Board Meetings
Business Management

Secrets to Yawn-Free Board Meetings

Thinks of board meetings as a conversation to keep your leadership engaged.
Matt Blumberg | 5 min read
Finding the Perfect Board of Directors for Your Startup
Growth Strategies

Finding the Perfect Board of Directors for Your Startup

Our expert attorney Peter Buckland offers up tips on forming a board of directors.
Peter Buckland | 4 min read
10 Body Language Tips Every Speaker Must Know (Infographic)
Starting a Business

10 Body Language Tips Every Speaker Must Know (Infographic)

When delivering a presentation before an audience, our words aren't the only thing people pay attention to. Consider this advice for making better eye contact, staying calm and more.
Kristin Piombino | 2 min read
Twitter Adds Its First Female Board Member
Marketing

Twitter Adds Its First Female Board Member

She's a former big-business CEO but isn't much of a Twitter user, so far.
Jay Yarow | 3 min read
What Twitter's Board Really Needs
Growth Strategies

What Twitter's Board Really Needs

Twitter needs diversity on its board, but not in the way you might think.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Twitter CEO Spars With Tech Entrepreneur Over Lack of Women on Board
Growth Strategies

Twitter CEO Spars With Tech Entrepreneur Over Lack of Women on Board

After a New York Times story critiqued Twitter for having zero women on its board, the social network's CEO aired his opinions -- leading to a social media-infused grudge match.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
Ousted Men's Wearhouse Founder Fires Back in Open Letter
Growth Strategies

Ousted Men's Wearhouse Founder Fires Back in Open Letter

George Zimmer, founder and former executive chairman of the men's clothing retailer, makes his side of the story public.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read