Board of Directors

Building a Better Board: 5 Things Every New Board Member Should Know
Leadership

Building a Better Board: 5 Things Every New Board Member Should Know

Important insights that help board members thrive during their tenure.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 6 min read
How a Board of Directors Can Springboard Startup Success for Women Entrepreneurs

How a Board of Directors Can Springboard Startup Success for Women Entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs face extraordinary challenges compared to their male counterparts -- and a board can help.
Peggy Wallace | 6 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Boards sometimes overlook a prime member of their audience: the person on the receiving end.
Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
Tesla Has Replaced Elon Musk as Board Chair With an Australian Telecom CFO

Tesla Has Replaced Elon Musk as Board Chair With an Australian Telecom CFO

Telstra (not to be confused with Tesla) CFO Robyn Denholm has been named to the position.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
An All-Female Board Needs to Be as Unremarkable as an All-Male One

An All-Female Board Needs to Be as Unremarkable as an All-Male One

Companies with at least one female leader perform better. So, why aren't we doing more to promote women to leadership positions?
Kathryn Petralia | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019
Jack Ma

Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019

Ma, who will be succeeded by Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, wrote a letter to customers and shareholders explaining his decision.
Sam Jacobs | 7 min read
3 Steps to Add More Women Leaders to Your Company's Executive Board

3 Steps to Add More Women Leaders to Your Company's Executive Board

Widen your scope, expand your network and support other women.
Amy Vetter | 4 min read
You'll Cringe at These 10 Terrible Excuses for Why Companies Don't Have Women on Their Boards of Directors
Gender Bias

You'll Cringe at These 10 Terrible Excuses for Why Companies Don't Have Women on Their Boards of Directors

'All the 'good' women have already been snapped up,' and other cop-outs.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
If You Want a Good Relationship With Your Board, You Need to Ask These Questions
Board of Directors

If You Want a Good Relationship With Your Board, You Need to Ask These Questions

These are the top five questions founders don't ask their boards, but should.
Elena L. Botelho and Kim R. Powell | 5 min read
A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You
Board of Directors

A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You

Make sure advisors truly understand your vision and business and bring real value.
Neal Dempsey | 6 min read
How We Increased Gender Diversity In Our Boardroom
Workplace Diversity

How We Increased Gender Diversity In Our Boardroom

The step-by-step playbook we used to find our newest board member.
Max Yoder | 8 min read
What You Should Know Before Joining a Board
Board of Directors

What You Should Know Before Joining a Board

The chairman of the board and co-founder of Signature Bank sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career and his advice for people considering joining a board.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture
Toxic Workplace

Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture

Toxic cultures of rampant harassment and exclusion result when boards are so focused on profit that they don't care how the money is made.
Nithya Das | 5 min read
You Can Persist Through Tough Times by Reminding Yourself Everything Is Cyclical
Leadership

You Can Persist Through Tough Times by Reminding Yourself Everything Is Cyclical

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has had a successful career in tech. Her latest venture makes it easier for corporate boards to bring more women to the table.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
5 Reasons Why Even Small Companies Need a Board of Directors
Board of Directors

5 Reasons Why Even Small Companies Need a Board of Directors

A board can help you save on taxes, stay accountable and make better decisions for your business.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read