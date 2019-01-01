My Queue

Body Image

Marketing

The company has unveiled a limited run of soap bottles that are meant to mirror various body shapes.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Mattel Introduces New Body Types for Barbie

Tall, curvy and petite toys are now available so girls can 'find a doll that speaks to them.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How Your Face Betrays Your Personality and Health

We are more than just a pretty face. The shape, size and even color of our looks can relay hidden secrets about our personalities, health and sexuality.
David Robson | 8 min read
Abercrombie & Fitch to Ditch Sleazy Hot Clerk Policy and Trademark Sexy Abs

You don't have to be, like, totally hot to work at the preppy retailer anymore. Here's why Abercrombie is going G-rated.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Meet Spruce, a Telemedicine App Designed to Stop Acne in Its Tracks

Now you can get medical help for acne from the privacy of your own phone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read

Target Falls for the Terrifying 'Thigh Gap' Trend and Totally Gets Busted
Target

On the heels of its massive data breach, Target has something else to apologize for. And what it screwed up this time could have girls everywhere feeling even worse about their bodies.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read