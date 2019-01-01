My Queue

Boeing

Boeing Aims for Supersonics and Mars at Outset of Second Century
Boeing Aims for Supersonics and Mars at Outset of Second Century

The Boeing Co. marked its centennial on Friday with plans to sharpen its focus on innovation, including ambitious projects for supersonic commercial flight and a rocket that could carry humans to other planets.
Reuters | 3 min read
SpaceX Breaks Boeing-Lockheed Monopoly on Military Space Launches

The U.S. Air Force awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX an $83 million contract to launch a GPS satellite in 2018.
Reuters | 2 min read
Boeing to Cut More Than 4,500 Jobs

The divisions that conduct flights and lab tests as well as the commercial airplanes department will be downsized, the company says.
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon to Lease 20 Boeing Planes for Deliveries

The deal comes at a time when Amazon has been trying to make shipments even faster as well as assume more control over its business and costs.
Reuters | 1 min read
Germaphobes, Rejoice! Boeing Creates Airplane Bathroom That Cleans Itself.

By killing germs, the method also keeps the stall from smelling like a truck-stop urinal.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read

How Boeing Is Doing More Work With Fewer Workers
How Boeing Is Doing More Work With Fewer Workers

The world's largest plane maker is in the midst of its biggest peacetime boom.
Reuters | 8 min read