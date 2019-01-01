My Queue

Bojangles'

6 Restaurant Chains Celebrating Valentine's Day With Sweet Deals
Ready to smooch for your supper at Qdoba or join the world's largest coffee date at Starbucks?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
How These 8 Restaurant Chains Are Mixing Up Their Menus for Thanksgiving

Don't want to spend Thanksgiving in the kitchen? Find out which restaurant chains are branching out to serve turkey – or turkey ice cream cake -- this year.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Chicken-and-Biscuits Chain Bojangles Taps Banks for IPO

The southern restaurant chain is aiming to go public while chicken and restaurant IPOs are hot.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War

Restaurant chains Waffle House and Bojangles are encouraging U.S. fans to boycott Belgian waffles to support the USA World Cup team.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Players: Serving Up Sweet Tea at a Southern Franchise With a 'Radical Fan Base'

Bojangles' is known for having some of the most dedicated customers in the industry. Kristal Beaver would know -- she was one prior to becoming a franchisee.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read