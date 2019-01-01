My Queue

Bollywood

An Abode that Oozes Love, Warmth & Elegance above all
Lifestyle

An Abode that Oozes Love, Warmth & Elegance above all

Daughter of the late singer and founder of T-Series music label, Gulshan Kumar, Tulsi Kumar's home defines luxury
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Might Be Pushed To Post Election Release But The Force Behind It Remains Unmoved

PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Might Be Pushed To Post Election Release But The Force Behind It Remains Unmoved

Publicity is good as people are talking about the film but it is made with genuine intention says, director Omung Kumar
Priyadarshini Patwa | 8 min read
Has Maharashtra Government Been Doing Enough to Foster Startups in the State?

Has Maharashtra Government Been Doing Enough to Foster Startups in the State?

The initiatives taken by the state government to push the startup culture in Mumbai Until a few years ago, entrepreneurship and starting up were considered a taboo
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
#8 Styling Mistakes Men Make At Work Every Single Day & Are Clueless About

#8 Styling Mistakes Men Make At Work Every Single Day & Are Clueless About

It is always important to strike a balance between being dull and being too loud at your workplace
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
What's Driving the Startup Ecosystem in Mumbai?

What's Driving the Startup Ecosystem in Mumbai?

Understanding the hidden potential in Mumbai's disruptive organizations
Aastha Singal | 3 min read

#7 Shows & Movies You Can't-Miss On Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon This March
Netflix

#7 Shows & Movies You Can't-Miss On Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon This March

Here's your binge-watch list and it is going to be a busy month!
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read
By Pledging to Entertain Millenials Digitally, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to the Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
35Under35

By Pledging to Entertain Millenials Digitally, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to the Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

With her digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces, this woman entrepreneur is curing boredom for millenials
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
'Shape-Shifter' Of Music Industry John Di Martino Gets Candid Like Never Before
Music

'Shape-Shifter' Of Music Industry John Di Martino Gets Candid Like Never Before

Martino a jazz pianist, arranger, and producer, based in New York City talks about how music unifies mankind
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
Meet The 23-Year-Old Singer Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
35Under35

Meet The 23-Year-Old Singer Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

Know the journey of this new-age Bollywood playback singer
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019
35 under 35

Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act
Budget 2019

#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act

A sigh of relief for the entertainment industry that might help in the development of the movie business.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
Glorifying the Century-Old Journey of India's Cinematic Brilliance
indian cinema

Glorifying the Century-Old Journey of India's Cinematic Brilliance

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in presence of hundreds of shining stars from the Indian film fraternity
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
The Illustrious Achievers of 35U35 Continue to Shine, Grow, Inspire and Achieve!
35U35

The Illustrious Achievers of 35U35 Continue to Shine, Grow, Inspire and Achieve!

Entrepreneur visits the achievers again to see and analyze how their journey has been so far and how far they have come!
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Being High on Life and Dazzling the Real-Life Runway
Lifestyle

Being High on Life and Dazzling the Real-Life Runway

One conversation with the famous designer Archana Kochhar and you realize that her conditioning has a lot to do with her success.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
#DeepVeer: Two Souls United & So is Their Wealth!
News and Trends

#DeepVeer: Two Souls United & So is Their Wealth!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched and joined the bandwagon of Bollywood's power couples
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read